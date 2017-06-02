Hellenic Bottling Company’s Subsidiary Coca Cola HBC Has Invested $5.7B in Russia

(ANA) – Russian beverage market shows the first signs of recovery after two difficult years, Coca-Cola HBC Russia General Manager, a subsidiary of Hellenic Bottling Company, Stefanos Vafidis, said in an interview to Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

Vafidis said Coca Cola HBC Russia has made significant investments in the sector ahead of the Mundial 2018 event in Russia. He said that the company has invested 5.7 billion US dollars to date.

“If we talk about Coca-Cola HBC Russia, we have never stopped believing in the potential of the Russian market and we have remained one of the largest investors in the Russian economy,” says Vafidis, noting that “to date, the company’s investments in Russia exceed 5.7 billion US dollars” and that “for the production of all beverages produced on the territory of Russia, 80% of the ingredients and materials used are from local suppliers”.

Coca-Cola HBC Russia expects to expand its range of products on the Russian market, as Mr Vafidis says. “The Russian market has great potential, especially in the spirits, water and energy drinks sectors,” he said, adding that “our goal is to attract consumers with new products by offering the right product, the right packaging, the right place and the right temperature.”

The director of Coca-Cola HBC Russia notes that the company is adapting to the ever-increasing demands of consumers by proposing a wide range of products while trying to offer something new to meet the ever-changing and demanding taste of the Russians.

Coca-Cola HBC Russia has set up an eco-protection program, which provides for the collection and processing of at least 40% of the company’s packaging consumed by the market by 2020. This is an enlightening program entitled “Share with us” on recycling by type of packaging.