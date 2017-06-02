Big Wins for Nicole Malliotakis in GOP Committee Votes

NEW YORK – Assemblywoman in the race for Mayor Nicole Malliotakis claimed victory in votes held by the executive committees of the Brooklyn and Manhattan Republican Parties.

Malliotakis handily won the vote in Brooklyn with a 25-5 vote victory over businessman Paul Massey (R-Larchmont). The Manhattan contest ended in a draw, with the county leadership deciding to stay neutral in the upcoming primary battle for the Republican nomination. Assemblywoman Malliotakis termed the evening’s results, “a clear victory for an upstart campaign and one that shows real momentum starting to build.”

In the past 2 week the Malliotakis campaign also secured the endorsement of the Staten Island Republican Party and the New York State Conservative Party.

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis said, “When I entered this race barely a month ago, many pundits wrote off my campaign as having little chance against a deep pocket candidate like Paul Massey. Last night we proved them wrong with a clear victory for an upstart campaign and one that shows real momentum starting to build.

“Our victory in Brooklyn was a resounding win. Republican County Chair Ted Ghorra and his executive committee showed that belief in core Republican principles and policies mean more to Brooklyn Republicans than a deep pocket candidate with a stable full of high paid consultants and little belief in the tenets of the GOP.

“We turned the tables in Manhattan, where Paul Massey was expected to win. After seeing the strength of our support at the meeting, the executive committee decided that the county organization would remain neutral and that District Leaders and other party officials were free to support the candidate of their choice.

“The Massey forces were faced with becoming a two-time loser last night so they stopped the clock and conceded a draw. I’m more than happy to face Paul Massey on a level playing field so we can discuss our records of service, our solutions for halting the backward slide of this city and Paul Massey’s donations to the campaigns of Bill de Blasio and Democrat City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

“When we face-off in debate, GOP voters will quickly see who the real Republican in this race is and that’s who’ll they’ll vote for on Primary Day.”

Brooklyn Republican Chair Ted Ghorrasaid, “Last night the Brooklyn Republican Party endorsed Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis in her race for Mayor. Assemblywoman Malliotakis will be an exceptional candidate for our Republican Party and a great Mayor for New York City.

“Her immigrant background, her Greek and Cuban heritage, her experience as an elected official and her reputation as a tireless campaigner, will make her a candidate to be reckoned with. In the weeks and months ahead, the Brooklyn Republican Party will stand with Nicole as we work together to take back our city and make Bill de Blasio a one term mayor.”

