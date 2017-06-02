The Money Wasn’t There: Ex-Premier Papandreou Says He Had to Take Bailout

ATHENS – Former Prime Minister George Papandreou – elected in 2009 on the promise “The Money is There” – said he soon found out it wasn’t and had to seek an international bailout and harsh terms, the same way he said his successors are doing after vowing resistance.

Papandreou, who resigned in November, 2011 after the fallout from his plan to consider a referendum asking Greeks about austerity he imposed, said his Cabinet considered refusing a bailout in 2018 when he said that the country was like a “sinking ship”.

Speaking on Real FM radio, the former chief of the PASOK Socialists, who sank out of sight and became Democratic Alignment after going along with big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings, said he took a 110-billion euro ($143 billion) bailout from the Troika of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank (EU-IMF-ECB) after realizing the country otherwise would go bust.

“A ‘no’ would likely have meant bankruptcy the very next day,” Papandreou said, defending his decision. “A ‘no’ would have cost the Greek people a lot more than what they have already paid. There wasn’t even a mechanism at the time. Would you have risked it? I didn’t.”

Papandreou said the PASOK government also explored – and rejected – the option of leaving the Eurozone and returning to the drachma, even though there are still calls from some to do so despite doomsday predictions from opponents.

“We decided we would take it on our own shoulders since the opposition refused to give us any support,” Papandreou said, adding that he had asked conservative New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras to back PASOK.

“I could have gambled to see if he was bluffing, but would you put the country at such a potential risk? Would you play its future in a dice roll?” he said.

Ironically, when Samaras was elected in 2012 – and then imposed austerity he campaigned against, he brought in PASOK as a coalition partner anyway.

Papandreou said that current Premier and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has also found out the hard way that resisting austerity was a losing bet as the government has implemented more too.

He said it was a failing move for Tsipras to drag out negotiations over terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.55 billion) that the former Premier said was more costly in the long run and didn’t result in debt relief hopes while sending the Leftist leader’s popularity plummeting.

“As much as they came out at the polls as anti-memorandum forces, the Samaras and Tsipras governments stuck exclusively to the memorandums because they had no other program,” Papandreou said.