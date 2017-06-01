Court Acquits Μan Charged for Attempt to Stop Police Brutality Against Arrested Migrant

ATHENS (ANA) – A criminal appeals court on Thursday acquitted Petros Kapetanopoulos of all charges brought against him by police for his attempt to stop the brutal treatment of a migrant by police officers making an arrest.

The incident occurred on the night of July 21, 2012 in the Athens area of Kolonos when Kapetanopoulos heard a commotion outside his house and came out to investigate. Seeing police officers stamping on a migrant that they had just arrested for suspected theft, Kapetanopoulos objected strenuously and was also placed under arrest. He was brought before a public prosecutor, who added the criminal charge of complicity in theft to the minor offences listed by the police officers.

The criminal charge was thrown out by a Criminal Appeals Justices’ Council, however, which indicted Kapetanopoulos for attempting to free a prisoner, resisting arrest and giving false testimony under oath. These charges were also dismissed by a court on Thursday, in line with a prosecutor’s recommendation for acquittal, which found that there was insufficient evidence to support them.