Greece a Top Choice for Polish Tourists

ATHENS (ANA) – According to the Association of Tourist Offices in Poland, bookings for Greece have significantly increased compared to last year.

In May, Greece was a top choice for Polish tourists, up 43 percent compared to the same period last year.

Greece is followed by Spain, Bulgaria, Egypt, Turkey.

The list of the most famous Greek destinations is the following: Heraklion, Crete (42%), Zakynthos (35%), Corfu (26%), Rhodes (51%), Chania (22%), Kos 100% and Thessaloniki (59%). With more than 850,000 Poles visiting our country in 2016, a further increase of 10-15% is estimated for this year.