Greek Foreign Minister Tells US Envoy to Butt Out of Cyprus Unity Talks

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said the United Nations Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide, who walked away from collapsed Cyprus unity talks, should stop talking about them.

Kotzias said the Norwegian diplomat, who became the latest in a long line to throw in the towel over the Cyprus issue, shouldn’t have told a Greek newspaper the talks should go on to avoid a possible crisis after giving up on them.

Speaking after his meeting in Athens with his Croatian counterpart Davor Ivo Stier, Kotzias said medias should know when to stop talking, especially with a problem as difficult and delicate as Cyprus, where the rival sides were trying to find a solution to reunify the island divided by an unlawful Turkish invasion in 1974.

We are searching for a solution, not because we are being threatened,” he said, adding that a solution is being sought so that threats are not used by anybody.

That came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invited Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to New York to see if the talks can be re-started.

Eide said Turkey is ready to go to Geneva for a conference on Cyprus without any preconditions and is also ready to discuss security issues after Anastasiades blamed Ankara for insisting on keeping an army on the island with the right to militarily intervene and planned to send an energy research vessel into Cypriot waters where the government licensed international companies with the right to drill and look for oil and gas.

Eide also said that Greece and Turkey, two of the guarantors of security for the island along with the United Kingdom, ready to discuss how to provide safety if there’s a unity deal.

He told the Cyprus News Agency after meeting with Turkey’s Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin that Ankara is ready to discuss security after its hard line contributed to the negotiations breaking off.

Asked whether he believed that Turkey was ready to shift its position on the security issue, he replied: “What I can see is that there is a will to have a discussion on that issue.”

But, he added that, “We did not bridge the gap on how we can organize Geneva. I don’t think the problem is here, both guarantor powers are ready,” he said.

Earlier, in an interview with Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, Eide said it was not over for the talks but it would take time to get out of the current deadlock.

“It will take some time to get out of this deadlock. It is a deadlock. It is not over. Talks are not collapsed. We are in a dead end in a sense and to get out of that we need to do some more diplomatic work,” Eide said. No new meetings have been scheduled between the two sides, despite Eide’s efforts to break the stalemate.