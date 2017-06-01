I Believed that My Mail was Checked, Said Papademos

ATHENS (ANA) – “I asked if my mail was checked and they told me that it had been checked,” former prime minister Loukas Papademos said in his first official testimony to the Counter-Terror Squad.

According to police sources, Papademos who remains hospitalised in Evangelismos, reaffirmed what the authorities were already aware of.

Papademos said that last Thursday got in his car and saw his mail on the seat beside him. He opened his mail, being certain that it had passed the control, and the booby trapped letter exploded and injured him. “I believed it contained something like a CD,” said Papademos.

The booby trapped letter had arrived by mail on Wednesday 24 May to Papademos’ residence and the postman left it on the pavement outside the sentry box.