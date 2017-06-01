Stournaras Says Greek Economy Can’t Take Another Year of Uncertainty

FRANKFURT, Germany – Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras has joined the government’s call for lenders to provide debt relief, warning that the country can’t last without a break.

“The Greek economy cannot withstand another year of uncertainty,” Stournaras told the Economist conference here on May 31..

The central bank chief also called for a more “realistic scenario” regarding Greece’s primary surpluses. He suggested a target of around 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) until 2020, which should then be lowered to some 2 percent beyond that date.

Stournaras, who served as finance chief under a previous New Democracy-led coalition, said the current Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has done enough in bending to lenders and imposing more austerity to warrant relief from 326 billion euros ($366 billion) in three bailouts.

“It is a unique progress without precedent in Europe and OECD,” he said while acknowledging many prior reforms agreed have gone undone and that lingering high unemployment is holding down any chance of a recovery.

In his speech that mostly focused on Greece’s return to the markets, Stournaras underlined the need for the debt settlement as a prerequisite for the recovery.

He presented settlement proposals based on the 3.5 percent primary surplus target until 2020 and then reduced to 2 percent which he said would make the debt unsustainable although many economic analysts disagree.

He suggested lower interest rates on the debt and a longer time to repay past the current 40 years deal, and asked for the return of profits from European banks on their sale of Greek bonds.