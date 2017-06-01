No Debt Deal in Sight, Tsipras, SYRIZA Say It’s Lenders “Moral Obligation”

ATHENS – His hopes for a debt relief deal from the country’s European creditors crushed, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras frantically is pushing for it again at a June 15 Eurozone meeting amid signs of growing tension in his wobbly coalition government.

Speaking to a meeting of Greek industrialists on May 31, he said he won’t accept any solution, however, that doesn’t lead to the country being able to get back into international markets, which he said would come this year along with a start to recovery, both set back for now.

But European officials told the newspaper Kathimerini that it’s unlikely that will happen when the European finance chiefs meet again, especially with the International Monetary Fund at odds with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism over terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.6 billion).

That came with more of the brutal austerity measures Tsipras swore he would reject, including new pension cuts in 2018 and taxes on low-income families after he earlier imposed an avalanche of tax hikes and other conditions put on workers, pensioners and the poor, the vulnerable sectors he said he would protect.

The bailout was first agreed in July, 2015 but Tsipras has been backtracking, delaying and scrambling ever since in negotiations with polls showing his popularity has evaporated and the major opposition New Democracy he unseated now having a lead of 16.6 percent.

Greece has done its part and this is recognized by the majority of the lenders, Tsipras said at the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) annual general assembly marking its 100th anniversary.

Greece will accept a solution on the debt that guarantees its immediate access to the markets on sustainable terms, he added, noting that the country’s creditors – including the ECB – must now assume their responsibilities. “They have a moral and legal obligation to do this,” he addd.

“The future of the economy for many decades will be judged at this time. We must be united before a goal of national importance,” Tsipras said.

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, at the conference, said Greece had met its obligations under its bailout program so while there can be a debate about the extent of the debt relief, its creditors must stop kicking the can down the road and agree on a package.

“What we’re asking of the IMF is clarity,” Tsakalotos said. “We’ve only got 14 months of a program to go. It seems to me that it’s time for the IMF to make up its mind on what it wants to do and what it thinks needs to be done.”

NO RELIEF IN SIGHT

Tsipras is under added pressure with the looming repayment in July of a 7.2-billion euro ($8.90 billion) installment, most of it right back to the lenders with virtually nothing going to a Greek society devastated by seven years of an economic crisis and successive and unrelenting austerity.

Without the release of more monies from the third bailout, which followed 240 billion euros ($269.58 billion) in two earlier rescue packages, Greece can’t meet the loan, a prospect again raising fears of being pushed out of the Eurozone and defaulting although previous patterns showed last-minute deals in which governments bowed again to the creditors.

Unless he gets debt relief – a promise he held out to his party and its partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) to narrowly get approval for the third bailout terms in Parliament, Tsipras will be left twisting in the wind with talks delayed again and undercutting his promise for a return to the markets.

THE BERLIN SQUEEZE

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose country has put up the bulk of the loans bringing its banks big profits, has undercut any hopes of debt relief for now with unrelenting austerity demands and Chancellor Angela Merkel facing elections in September.

He insists that Greece still has hurdles to clear before entering international markets as Germany keeps rejecting a debt break.

ESM mission chief to Greece, Nicola Giammarioli, also threw cold water on Tsipras’ call when he said that at the June 15 meeting that “debt sustainability is an important topic. But it would be far better if the discussion was about what Greece is doing to implement the ESM program.”

He add: “The excessive focus on debt relief distracts from what really needs to happen: full program ownership and swift implementation of the program by Greece,” another blow to the shaky government which keeps insisting all is well.

Tsipras told the industrialists that, “A clear solution for the Greek side is one that does not generate insecurity for investors. At this time, both Greece and Europe have the capability to provide such a solution,” just yet.