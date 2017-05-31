EU’s Moscovici: Greek Lenders Should “Act Responsibly”

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s finance commissioner is urging Greece’s rescue lenders to “act responsibly” and reach an agreement needed to restart bailout loan payments to the cash-strapped eurozone member.

Speaking in a video message , Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday that Greece had “delivered on its commitments” on reforms and budget cuts.

The International Monetary Fund and lead eurozone lender Germany are at odds over the degree of relief needed to make Greece’s massive national debt sustainable.

According to Greek officials, the IMF believes European projections that long term economic growth in Greece can be maintained at 1.3 percent are too optimistic.