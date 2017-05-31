Greece Sends 20 Artifacts for Getty Exhibition “Egypt-Greece-Rome: Cultures in Contact” in LA

ATHENS (ANA) – An exhibition on Egypt’s culture and its influence on the Greek and Roman culture will be held from March 27 to September 9 2018 at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, USA.

The largest museums of the world will lend approximately 200 artifacts for the exhibition “Egypt-Greece-Rome: Cultures in Contact”, which examines the relations that developed among the civilisations from the Late Bronze Age to the post Roman era with focus on Egypt.

Greece was asked to lend 25 antiquities and the Central Archaeological Council agreed to offer 20 of them. The five antiquities that will be not sent to the United States are very fragile or emblematic works as the marble statue of Antinoos from Marathon that belongs to the National Archaeological Museum’s Egyptian Collection.

The exhibition at Getty is part of cooperation memorandum signed in 2011 between the Getty Museum and the Greek Ministry of Culture