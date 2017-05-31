Denying Greeks Entry into US Wouldn’t Be “Anti-Greek”

A front-page story in our May 27 issue reported that of all the countries from which nonimmigrants to the United States overstayed their allotted time, Greece was the third-highest violator, percentage-wise, behind only Hungary and Portugal, as reflected in the report by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2016.

First, some explanation is required.

Persons are legally admitted into the United States either by an immigrant or nonimmigrant visa (the former is for permanent residence, the latter for a temporary stay), or through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which is comprised of certain “developed countries,” including Greece.

The DHS report in question pertains only to overstays by VWP citizens. They typically enter by air or sea. It excludes entries through land (i.e., from Canada and Mexico).

It is important to note that Greece is the third-biggest violator on this list in terms of percentage, but not in terms of total overstays. Specifically, of the 77,562 Greeks admitted under the VWP in the time period reflected in the report, 1701 of them did not leave on time (of those, 421 eventually left and 1280 officially had not at the time of the report’s release). If those numbers are correct and up to date, that means 1280 Greeks are currently in the United States who have no business being here. They are trespassing. They are Persons Here Illegally (PHIs). Statistics based on historical PHI behavior is that of those who remained to earn a living, the vast majority of them are probably working day and night, “off the books” for subminimum wages, their employers exploiting their plight. They probably work harder than the average American, because they are particularly grateful for the opportunity. Some might earn their living by committing crimes, but very few.

One would think, then, that in that respect, Greeks are major violators of our laws. But that is not the case, as compared to other countries. The 1280 Greeks currently here illegally is a paltry number compared to the 20,196 Germans, the 16,376 Italians, and the 11,987 French who overstayed their allotted time. To the extent that Americans believe that PHIs are more of a burden to our nation than a benefit – some believe that, others believe the opposite – the culprits that create that burden are represented in far greater numbers from countries such as Germany, Italy, and France, than Greece. Yet because the percentages of violators from those nations is smaller than that of Greece (0.98, 1.36, and 1.68, respectively), they sail below the radar on a chart ranked by percentage.

To put it another way, if only three Greeks were admitted to the United States as nonimmigrants, and two out of three did not return to Greece on time, then Greece would lead the world in terms of violations by percentage by far, with a whopping 66.66% rate. But the real effect would be a mere two Greeks here illegally, as opposed to tens of thousands from other nations.

Now, on to some opinion: suppose that U.S. immigration policy was changed to impose a three-year moratorium on nonimmigrant travel to the United States of citizens from the top five overstay violators, percentage-wise. (Suppose further that a counterproposal, to impose that moratorium on countries’ overall violations rather than on percentages, failed to pass.) In that case, citizens from Hungary (2.75%), Portugal (2.42%), Greece (2.19%), San Marino (2.01%), and Lithuania (1.99%), would be denied entry for three years.

Maybe such a ban is what is needed. It might encourage nations to compete among one another not to be on that top-five list. Perhaps another incentive might be to add that if any or all of the biggest violators are under .05% (i.e., one half of 1 percent), then they are automatically protected from the ban.

I can imagine the reaction to a ban now, and particularly from the ringside seat I have in my own ethnic group – the Greek-American community. Many would rush to declare “anti-Greek” racism by the United States, and who better to pin the blame on than the president himself? “Trump is anti-Greek!” they will shout in the streets. Their counterparts in Greece, getting wind of the news – no doubt in many cases tailored to perpetuate a particular agenda and/or generate higher ratings – might turn against President Trump (to this point, they have been reasonably supportive of him).

Personally, this would negatively impact an aspect of my life as well. I hope in the next three years some of my friends and family in Greece might visit the United States, and if such a ban were imposed, I wouldn’t get to see them (unless, of course, I traveled there). And I can only imagine how a ban would crush my business if I were still an actively practicing immigration attorney, considering that a major portion of my clients were Greek.

Nonetheless, I would understand. Government policies should be about what’s best for the country as a whole, not what’s best for particular individuals – even if that individual is me.

And, most of all, I would never perpetuate the ridiculous notion that such a policy would be based on “anti-Greek” sentiment. It would be based on the numbers. Neither Trump nor his staff would sit around thinking: “hmm, let’s get rid of all these Greeks. We don’t like ouzo, or Greek coffee, or Greek dancing, or the color of their flag, or their olive-skinned complexion, or that pleated-skirt thing that they wear in their parades. We don’t like their fisherman’s caps and large mustaches, and we can’t pronounce their long names. Let’s keep them out!”

Again, ranking Greeks by percentage in this case would be unfair, especially since their overall violations are at a rather low percentage. Nonetheless, if anyone reading this article thinks “but it’s true, Americans really are anti-Greek,” I suggest a bigger service to Greeks would be spreading the message that our immigration laws here in the United States must be obeyed. Maybe if Greece led the world in least number of overstays, percentage-wise or otherwise, its reputation in the United States would be even better.

You know who has the least violations now? The Icelanders (0.33%). Ever hear an unkind word said about them?