My Friend, Our Friend, Constantine Mitsotakis

“He passed a few moments ago,” my deeply moved friend from Athens informed me shortly after 6 o’clock on Sunday evening, May 28.

There was no need for him to tell me who had “passed.”

I realized that former Greek Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis, one of the greatest political figures of Modern Greece and a fine, noble, brilliant man, had died.

A multitalented man who was gifted as few others with intelligence, bravery, patriotism, boldness, and with a strongly developed sense of friendship.

A man who chose his words with great care. Who was aware of the duty that fell on his shoulders regarding the fate of his country.

A Greek whom the Germans had sentenced to death twice. Who never invoked the fact that he was the last political prisoner of the junta.

A man who celebrated life to the fullest and who, in return, was richly rewarded with family and much success.

A man whom I was extremely fortunate to have met personally.

Shortly after my friend’s call, the news had already spread at lightning speed. Among the first to report it was the Associated Press, which even sent two photographs from his career, one as a leader during a speech, and one with his friend President George H.W. Bush in the White House.

His praises had already begun to be sung by everyone, by his friends and opponents alike. Besides, he rarely held a grudge.

But most of the praises came from the people, for the sake of whom he fought and faced many confrontations.

Yes, the former leader of the New Democracy Party was the man who fought as few others for the true interests of the people and the glory of the nation.

That’s why the people already acknowledge – and I’m sure that they will acknowledge even more so – his contribution to the country, and history will rank him among the greatest politicians of Modern Greece.

I was not always sympathetic toward Mitsotakis. Quite the contrary.

As a young college student, I was influenced by his opponents’ allegations against him, mainly by the accusations that Andreas Papandreou shamelessly made against him with the support of major newspapers and publishers of the time.

Unfortunately, Papandreou had been left practically unopposed to write the history of the period that led to the junta as it suited him, something that he exploited to the fullest, while building a profoundly negative image of Mitsotakis for a large portion of the public opinion.

Mitsotakis limited himself to the trust that he had in the people’s final judgment. He would not lower himself and his position. “We will not stoop to their level,” he would say.

And the criticism he delivered was always documented – after all, very few worked as hard and had knowledge of the issues as he did – and was always limited to politics. “At the rate you are going, you will be pleading with the IMF to save you,” he told the MPs of the PASOK Party in Parliament in 1994. Just as it happened.

In 1984, I was in a hotel in Athens when I received a telephone call from one of his associates, the late Maria Becket, who told me that Mitsotakis wanted to meet with me.

At that time, she was a Member of Parliament, but elections for a new leader of the New Democracy Party were to be held soon – in September – following the resignation of Evangelos Averoff.

I was surprised, but I accepted. I regarded it as part of my job.

Our meeting took place in the hotel lobby and lasted more than an hour.

When it was over, I pinched myself. There must be some mistake, I thought. This cannot be the Mitsotakis about whom I had heard so many negative things.

Thus began our acquaintance. And the more I got to know him, the more I spoke to him, the more I respected him.

So, I was a classic case of an individual who, led by the events as I experienced them, was converted from critic to supporter.

Dear reader, the things I write are out of an obligation that I feel to pass on to you what I know about a politician who made history, so that you may be aware that he was a true friend of Greek-Americans, who recognized the community’s values, successes, and contribution to the motherland.

A politician who, in all cases, actively and lovingly, did everything he possibly could for Hellenes abroad and particularly for the Greeks of the United States. A man who always listened to our views attentively because he had a longstanding soft spot for us – which he probably acquired from his late wife, Marika, who loved the Greek-American community very much. Which is why he had so many friends among us.

I am certain that if you had known him as well as I did, you would have the same feelings, the same respect, and the same love for the leader and the man Constantine Mitsotakis.

Just as I was always certain of his historical vindication, when one would look at the facts calmly, and from a distance.

May his memory be eternal.