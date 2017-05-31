Lifeline Hellas Welcomes Ardis Gardella from US and Aid for Deaf Children in Greece

ATHENS – The humanitarian organization Lifeline Hellas welcomed Mrs. Ardis Gardella, Executive Director of The Holley Institute in the United States and audiologist Dr. Jill Courson, who visited Greece in March. Lifeline Hellas in cooperation with The Holley Institute, donated a playground and a digital studio for the visualization of the books in the Special State Kindergarten for Deaf and Hard of Hearing children in Argyroupolis. The Vice President of Lifeline Hellas Dr. Alkistis Prinou Boukouvalas with Gardella visited the school, met the teachers and distributed sweets to the children who were sponsored by Kayak Company. They also visited the Special Elementary State School for the deaf and hard of hearing children in Lykovrisi, where Lifeline Hellas offered the special wooden floor of the gym in order for the children to feel the vibrations and 4 computers for the improvement of education.

Then, they visited the Special State High school of Argiroupoli and Agia Paraskevi and saw the need that exists there and discussed how they could help.

Gardella and Dr. Courson with the Members of the Board of Directors of Lifeline Hellas, John Sahinis and Ersi Tsakiroglou visited the audiological units of the children’s hospitals P. & A. Kyriakou, Agia Sofia, and the Hospital Elena Venizelou and discussed with the governors, Mr. Manos and Mr. Papasavas and the Doctors, Dr. Tzaki, Dr. Papadatos, Professor Xenelis, Dr. Douniadakis, and Dr. Athanasopoulos for the State medical care of the deaf and hard of hearing children in Greece and how they could help to improve it.

Lifeline Hellas provides support only to Greece in recent years where there are important needs due to the difficult situation with the support of the Lifeline offices abroad, in New York, in Chicago, in Toronto, and especially the support of Lifeline United Kingdom. One of the major activities of the organization is to offer medical equipment to children’s hospitals and support children’s institutions. More information on Lifeline Hellas is available online at www.lifelineaid.org.

In 1993 Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia founded Lifeline Humanitarian Organization with offices in the United States (Chicago and New York), Canada (Toronto), United Kingdom (London) and Greece (Athens).

When Their Royal Highnesses returned to Belgrade in July 2001 it was natural for the scope of their humanitarian activities to expand. At the beginning of August 2001, the Foundation of Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine was established.

The Holley Institute owns and operates The Carls Family Village at De Sales Center which has offered educational and recreational programs for the Deaf, Deaf-Blind and hard of hearing since 1996. During the summer months and other times throughout the year, The Holley Institute offers quality programs for Deaf, Deaf-Blind and hard of hearing people and their families. The Oblates of St. Francis de Sales use the facilities in June for the Salesian Leadership Camp. When not used for these events, the facilities are available for rent by other nonprofit organizations for retreats and workshops. More information on The Holley Institute is available at www.holleyfv.org.