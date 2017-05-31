Greek wine Attracts Significant Interest in US, Canada

ATHENS (ANA) – Greek wines attracted significant interest during a road show of Greek winemakers in North America May 2-16, organized by the Greek Wine Federation.

The road show completed 10 wine tasting and educational workshops with a long waiting list for Greek wine, attracting around 2,000 professionals and wine lovers in the markets of Montreal, Toronto, New York, Chicago and Houston. Masters sommeliers, masters of wine, journalists and representatives of distribution and import firms, restaurants, hotels and other retail stores attended the events.

Wine buyers from two alcohol monopolies in Canada (SAQ of Quebec and LCBO of Ontario) also attended.

Greek wine exports to North America have grown more than 70 pct in value in the last five years, according to Eurostat data.