ATHENS (ANA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called New Democracy MP Dora Bakoyannis on Monday evening to express his condolences over the death of former prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis – Bakoyannis’ father.

Erdogan told her Mitsotakis was a Greek politician who truly worked for Greek-Turkish relations, adding he left a great legacy, being both a realist and very pro-European.