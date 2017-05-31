Greek Teachers Union Will Boycott Plan to Evaluate School Principals

ATHENS – Greek school principals don’t want to be evaluated on their work and their union is fighting a reversal by the government which would assess how they’re performing.

The union representing Greek primary school teachers (DOE,) said it will oppose a plan by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA to implement a law setting criteria for the appointment of principals that is part of a civil evaluation scheme demanded by the country’s creditors.

SYRIZA had earlier said it would not impose the plan but has relented on virtually all its campaign promises after taking power and the teacher’s union isn’t happy about it.

Members of the union said they will boycott the process of appointing new principals to Greek primary schools, which is expected to start soon.

“The government is taking the first step in implementing its commitments based on the fourth memorandum,” the union said in a statement that took a shot at SYRIZA and its coalition partner, the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who also broke promises to help the country’s most vulnerable sectors.

“The government’s promises to abolish the institutional framework for the evaluation-manipulation (scheme) proved to be false,” the union said, referring to SYRIZA reneging on its pledge to reverse civil service reform laws passed by previous governments.

The evaluation plan was designed to vet workers for competency and get rid of those who aren’t doing their jobs well but the teachers and principals don’t want to be reviewed.

Plans were also to fire those who faked their degrees and other credentials but some of them have been allowed to stay despite not being qualified.

Since Greece signed its first international bailout in 2010, each administration has balked at foreign creditors’ calls to cut the state payroll. The civil servants’ evaluation scheme was primarily aimed at weeding out lax workers or those who got their jobs on false pretenses while a mobility scheme was aimed at moving workers out of overstaffed parts of the public sector to other areas.