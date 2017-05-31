Mitsotakis Family Offers to Pay Costs of State Funeral, Lying in State

ATHENS – The family of former Prime Minister Constantinos Mitsotakis, who died May 29 at the age of 98 after one of the most illustrious careers in Greek politics, said it will pick up the cost of his Lying in State and funeral even though it would have been covered by the government during an economic crisis.

The family made the request, the newspaper Kathimerini said, although the cost wasn’t given. The offered was made in a letter to Interior Minister Panos Skourletis for the honors for the former leader of the New Democracy Conservatives.

A 1976 law decreed that all former prime ministers are buried with full state honors. The funeral was to be held at Athens’s Metropolitan Cathedral the afternoon of May 31 after the body was to lie in state earlier in the day before being taken to Hania in Crete, where he was born, for burial on June 1.

The late prime minister had requested before his death that instead of wreaths and flowers, mourners should make a donation to environmental groups that plant trees on Crete’s Lefka Ori mountains.