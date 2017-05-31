Chinese Tourist Wave to Greece Seen Falling Short for 2017

Hopes that Chinese tourists would return in big numbers to Greece in 2017 are falling with a report that it won’t match the previous year’s 10 percent jump.

That was the estimate from the General Panhellenic Federation of Tourism Enterprises (GEPOET), which took part in the ITB China 2017 fair earlier this month which found that while there’s still keen interest among Chinese in seeing Greece it’s not as high as thought even though China’s Cosco, which runs the port of Piraeus, is trying to upgrade facilities and Chinese airlines are looking at direct flights to athens.

Especially lagging are personalized packages that Chinese tourists can easy find through online agents as GEPOET said the government has to have a more coordinated effort to get the vast Chinese tourism market to pick Greece but that direct flights are the most critical factor.

The agency said that, “according to information that is pending confirmation, Air China and China Eastern Air Lines are planning to start flights to Athens as of September, as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced during his recent visit to China.”

The latest official figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) and the Bank of Greece show tourism arrivals from China came to 17,329 in the first half of 2016, down 27.6 percent from the same time in 2015. The same data show that Chinese visitors numbered 55,097 for the whole of 2015.

At an event organized by the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry to present Alitrip, an Alibaba subsidiary, representatives of the Chinese tourism platform said that Chinese visitors could go up to as much as one million a year over the next three years but that doesn’t seem to be panning out.

GEPOET also called for an improvement in the visa procedures, promotion of Greek tourism in China, the Alipay system becoming available in Greek stores as of early July, and signs written in Chinese, among other factors.