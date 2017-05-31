Greek Supermarket Sales Fall 38% Since 2015 Across All Buyers

ATHENS – The news for Greek supermarkets is getting worse with another report claiming the fall in their sales during a seven-year-long crisis has plunged 38 percent since 2015, more than twice as bad a previous estimate based on different criteria.

Buried by big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings while being hounded by banks and state tax collectors, many Greeks have cut back on even food essentials, reducing meat purchases and other goods such as dairy products and doing far less impulse spending.

The finding by MRB Hellas Survey showed different groups of shoppers across the board have sharply cut back what they buy in supermarkets and spend far less each trip than before the crisis started to escalate and as it’s gotten worse.

The study, presented at a recent ECR Hellas conference, broke the Greek consumer public down into seven “tribes,” all of which have been forced to cut down on purchases, Kathimerini reported.

The “budget-conscious,” who account for 34 percent of consumers have cut spending from 214 euros ($239.24) to 185 euros ($206.82) per month while “smart shoppers,” representing the 31 percent of consumers who have reduced their supermarket trips, spend 222 euros ($248.18) a month from 230 euros ($257.13) two years ago.

While the amounts seem small they represent an important percentage difference for the markets and multiply by the numbers of those who’ve reduced purchases.

Sales also fell for “hurried buyers,” the “gourmet shoppers” and “day-out shoppers,” as well as he “not-again consumers,” who view shopping as a tedious process and the “let-me-see buyers,” who spend 488 euros ($545.56), down from 499 euros ($557.86) monthly.

Earlier in May, MRB Hellas Chief Executive Dimitris Mavros said the sales had dropped some 15 percent in other terms, with average monthly spending per household down from 280 euros ($312.37) in 2015 to 239 euros ($266.63) this year.

With little disposable income and as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is about to whack them with more austerity, Greeks have become bargain hunters, looking for deals and even turning to supermarket brands to save money.

The Shopperhood Study that Mavros presented at the 12th ECR Hellas Conference also showed that Greek consumers have not only reduced the frequency of their supermarket visits each month (nine today against 10 in 2015), they also spend less on each trip: 26.50 euros ($29.56) against 28 euros ($31.24) two years ago.

In worse news for the markets profit margins, some 36 percent of consumers also told researchers that they no longer bother to take a shopping list to the supermarket because the few items they do intend to buy are so easy to memorize.

Two out of five (41.6 percent) said they are ready to cut their purchases (not including food) further, while 22.6 percent said they are even prepared to cut down further on food shopping.