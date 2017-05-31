Anastasiades Says Deadlock Cyprus Unity Talks at Breaking Point

NICOSIA — Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said collapsed unity talks won’t be resumed unless Turkey agrees to remove its army from an occupied territory and gives up plans to send an energy research vessel into waters where the government has licensed international companies to begin drilling this summer.

He said the talks with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci could become deadlocked over an insistence by Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriots to keep Turkish troops deployed on the island even after a peace deal.

“It’s with regret that I face a possible impasse, a standstill that’s not the result of a lack of will on our part, but unfortunately because of demands that serve neither Greek nor Turkish Cypriots,” Anastasiades said during a youth event.

Turkey has maintained 35,000 troops in the country’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north since mounting an invasion in 1974 in response to a coup by supporters of union with Greece.

Greek Cypriots see the troops as a threat and want them removed as part of any peace deal. Anastasiades has proposed the deployment of an international police force to oversee security.

“Why should we live under threat by someone in order to supposedly feel secure,” he asked. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who refuses to recognize Cyprus – a member of the European Union Ankara wants to join – and bars its ships and planes, said Turkey will keep an army on the island “forever” even it that scuttles reunificdation.

The minority Turkish Cypriots, who see Turkish troops are their only security guarantee, have rejected Anastasiades’ demand the Turks remove their troops from the island. Turkey, along with Greece and the United Kingdom, which still keeps a military base on its former colony, are guarantors of security and the United Nations keeps a peacekeeping force there.

Anastasiades’ remark came after he dismissed recent remarks by the UN’s Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide, who he has accused of favoring Turkey. Eide gave up on the talks, joining a long list of failed diplomats who’ve tried for four decades to find an elusive solution.

Eide was quoted in Greek newspaper To Vima as expressing concern that growing tensions over the energy issue could derail the ongoing talks aiming at reunifying Cyprus as a federation.

Anastasiades said he already had let Eide know he didn’t appreciate his comments.

“I regret that I’m being harsh about it, but I’ve made complaints directly that I consider such remarks unacceptable, especially if they’re made in the form of a threat,” he said.

Turkey and Cyprus’ Greek Cypriot government are sharply divided over energy exploration. Turkey opposes what it calls a unilateral Greek Cypriot project that flouts the rights of the island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriots.

Turkey is also said to claim part of gas exploration areas, or blocks, off Cyprus’ western and southern coast, as its own.

The Cyprus government says drilling is its sovereign right and that potential proceeds from any mineral wealth would be divvied up among all citizens once a peace deal is signed.

French energy company Total is scheduled to drill an exploratory well off Cyprus’ southern coast in mid-July.

The peace talks have been at a standstill since Eide called off mediation efforts last week when Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci failed to find common ground on the format for a final summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Anastasiades insists on prioritizing at the summit an agreement on withdrawing Turkish troops. Akinci maintains that all issues should be discussed in a give-and-take process.

The spokesman for the U.N. peacekeeping force in Cyprus, Aleem Siddique, told The Associated Press that Eide has no immediate plans to return to Cyprus unless the leaders ask him to come.

THE VIEW FROM ATHENS

Eide, in Athens, told Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias there’s still a chance they could be resurrected.

Eide said he still hopes Anastasiades and Akinci will find common ground and return to Geneva, Switzerland for negotiations. “It is an ongoing process. It is not easy but we are not giving up,” he said after the meeting although he had given up.

The UN envoy said his talks in Athens had been “constructive and useful” and that he would now go to Ankara to continue his efforts there, the Athens News agency reported.

“We must be prepared because it is an international issue but the final decision must be taken in Cyprus by the two leaders on whether they are prepared to find a common platform for a new Geneva Conference,” Eide said. The focus now was not so much on the substance of the talks but how these will be organized and on deciding the agenda, he added.

Kotzias said a lot depends on Turkey now. Both Greece and Turkey – along with the United Kingdom – are guarantors of security on the island but Turkey wants to keep a 40,000-strong army there and the right to invade again, and is planning to send a research vessel into Cypriot waters where the government has licensed international companies to drill, upsetting the talks.

“Let it be sufficiently wise and talk with us, so we can prepare an international conference in Geneva on the security of Cyprus and how to rid the island of the 1960s treaties, those of Zurich and London, on guarantees and the so-called Alliance,” Kotzias said after lengthy talks with the UN envoy.

