SYRIZA Denies Mulling Reneging On Loan Payment Without Debt Break

ATHENS – Greece’s reeling Radical SYRIZA-led coalition has disputed a report in a German newspaper it was thinking of not making a 6.5-billion euros ($7.26 billion) July loan payment to its international creditors unless debt relief is granted.

Bild made the report that was denied by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos who said his comments were misinterpreted about Greece not being able to accept a deal from the Eurozone over a reform package as part of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.1 billion) that came with more austerity measures Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed to after swearing he wouldn’t.

Tsipras said he did it to get debt relief from 326 billion euros ($364.29 billion) in three rescue packages from the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM).

But Eurozone officials on May 22 didn’t go ahead with his demand and he was left hoping it would now be taken up at another meeting on June 15 after his latest reneging left his government spinning what happened after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose country is putting up the bulk of the loans, described the session as a “massive failure”.

Greece would default unless it makes the loan payment and couldn’t without getting release of more monies from the lenders, to whom it would be repaid in interest, leaving almost nothing for Greek society.

According to an unnamed sources cited in the report, which was refuted by government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos and Tsakalotos, the government was mulling not making the payment to cause a showdown over the debt relief question.

“It is not true,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told Reuters when asked about the report. “There will be a solution on June 15,” he said, repeating what he said about May 22 and what the government said earlier about other deals that never materialized.

“Bild misinterpreted what I said yesterday. I never said that Greece will not repay its debts (maturing in) July. There is no such issue,” Tsakalotos told Reuters news agency.

“What I said is that payment [of the installment] is not an issue since all sides have agreed that we have met our commitments. But the Greek government feels that payment without clarity on the debt is not enough for the Greek economy to recover,” he added.

On May 29, Tsakalotos told a press briefing that Greece cannot “accept a deal which is not what was on the table.”

He said then that, “What was on the table was if Greece carried outs its reform package then creditors would ensure that there would be a clear runway through clarity for debt”.

The report, which did not cite sources, caused the euro to weaken in early trading the same day and drove up the cost for Greece’s borrowing.

Another scenario being discussed was that the Tsipras government has set aside cash reserves over the recent period in case it can’t meet the payment, the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki said, with money coming from halting bill payments and freezing reserves in pension funds and state enterprises.

BANG THE DRUM FAST

Meanwhile, Tsipras was reportedly trying to get some support for his debt relief plans, calling new French President Emmanuel Macron and even German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has repeatedly rebuffed his entreaties and that the Greek leader even reached out to Schaeuble.

and European Council President Donald Tusk.

Greece wanted debt relief as well as being readmitted to the ECB’s Quantitative Easing (QE) program to get more liquidity as a path to getting back into international markets when the bailouts expire in mid-2018.

But ECB chief Mario Draghi told the European Parliament Greece won’t get the QE program until wrapping up its bailout review and makes its debt sustainable, something the lenders, especially the IMF, said can’t happen.

“First, let’s have an agreement, a full agreement, and let’s find measures that will make the debt sustainable through time,” Draghi told European lawmakers in Brussels, adding that he regretted that “a clear definition of the debt measures was not reached in the last Eurogroup.”

Draghi also said that after creditors agree on what sort of debt relief measures Greece will get, the Governing Council of the ECB will carry out its own “fully independent” analysis to see if the debt would also be sustainable in adverse scenarios.

Tsipras said Greece wants a June 15 debt relief deal after his government earlier also warned there’s no chance for a recovery – and being able to repay the loans – unless it’s granted.

“Let there be a solution and let it come when it comes,” he said after his meeting in Athens with Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas.