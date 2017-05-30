Greek Far-left Militants Claim Athens Bank Bomb Explosion

ATHENS (AP) — A Greek far-left militant group has claimed responsibility for a bomb explosion outside an Athens bank office last month.

In a posting on a leftwing website Tuesday, the Popular Fighters Group said it selected the office because it housed bad loan management services.

The April 19 attack caused no injuries and minor damage. Police were able to evacuate the area in time because it was preceded by an anonymous warning call.

The Popular Fighters Group has previously claimed responsibility for a December 2013 shooting attack on the German ambassador’s residence in Athens, in which nobody was hurt.

Greece has several small far-left and anarchist groups that periodically attack symbols of state authority and wealth.

Last week, a parcel bomb injured former prime minister Lucas Papademos. No group has claimed responsibility.