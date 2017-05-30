Greek NBA All-Star Antentokounmpo in New York

NEW YORK – Greek-American youth of the New York Metropolitan area will have the unique opportunity to participate in basketball exhibition games coached by the NBA All-Star and Milwaukee Bucks’ player Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo- Liga ACB Basketball player.

Also participating are former stars of the Greek National Basketball Team, Panagiotis Fasoulas, representing the 1987 championship team, and Michael Kakiouzis, representing the 2005 championship team.

The celebrations will continue with an Awards Gala at Terrace on the Park in Flushing, where Cosmos-FM will award Charles and Veronica Antetokounmpo, the parents of the 23-year-old Giannis and his three siblings, for raising their four children with Hellenic values, ideals, and standards.

Awards will be presented as well to the rest of our special guests who represent the past, present, and future of Greek Basketball, for their immense contribution to Hellenism and to sports.

The “Feel Greek” Sports Event takes place at on Sunday, June 4 at Adelphi University. The event is part of the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the Cosmos-FM radio program, and as program director Panos Satzoglou and journalist Dimitris Filios pointed out during an interview with the National Herald, “It will be the celebration of celebrations, because the youth of the Greek-American community will have a unique opportunity to meet and admire Giannis and to learn from his morals, from his fighting spirit, and from his love for Greece.”

The Greek Freak is the first Buck selected to an All-NBA Team since 2010 » https://t.co/SwP37S621K #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/m4AI1uxbRS — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 19, 2017

Antetokounmpo was born and raised in Athens to Nigerian immigrant parents. He began playing basketball at a young age and for the youth team Filathlitikos. In 2013, Antentokounmpo was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks. This year, he demonstrated his tremendous all-around skills on the court, leading the Bucks in all five major statistical categories and becoming the first player in NBA history to finish a regular season in the top 20 in total points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

Cosmos FM 91.5 is a daily bilingual Greek radio station and is proud to host and organize this sports education event and to introduce the Greek American youth, to the past, present, and future of Greek Basketball.

Students from Greek schools and communities in the five New York City boroughs will participate in the basketball exhibition games at the event, which begins at 10:30 AM.

“Everything is ready for the great celebration of the youth that connects the 30th anniversary of Cosmos-FM with the 30th anniversary of the Pan-European Championship win by the Greek National basketball team in 1987,” Satzoglou noted.

He added that the program will be presented by Anthoula Katsimatides and the journalist Antonis Kalkavouras from Greece.

The family-friendly celebration will culminate in the evening with the official dinner, at Terrace on the Park at 7 PM. Antetokounmpo will be awarded the Greek Heritage Prize, his parents the Greek Tradition Award, and all the Greek basketball champions will receive the Hellenic Spirit Awards for their contribution to Hellenism and Sports.

Among the many dignitaries and guests scheduled to attend is His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America as well as Greek Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura, President of KEDE George Patoulis, representatives of the diplomatic authorities of Greece and Cyprus, representatives of the Greek-American community, volunteers, producers, friends and supporters of Cosmos-FM. The events will take place with the support of the Greek National Tourism Organization. Part of the proceeds will be donated to charity.