Finmin Tsakalotos: Bild Misinterpreted What I Said

ATHENS (ANA) – Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Tuesday denied a report published in the German newspaper “Bild” saying that Greece might not accept the next installment of loans from its lenders unless it also gets a firm commitment on debt relief.

“Bild misinterpreted what I said yesterday. I never said that Greece will not repay its debts [maturing in] July. There is no such issue,” Tsakalotos told Reuters news agency.

“What I said is that payment [of the installment] is not an issue since all sides have agreed that we have met our commitments. But the Greek government feels that payment without clarity on the debt is not enough for the Greek economy to recover,” he added.