Tsipras Calls Merkel, Macron Asking for Clearcut Solution on Greece’s Debt

TNH Staff

FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, listens as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, centre gesture, with French President Emmanuel Macron at left, during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017. (Thierry Charlier/Pool Photo via AP)

ATHENS (ANA) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held talks on the telephone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, followed by a phone conversation with European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday, the premier’s office announced.

The prime minister relayed the Greek side’s positions regarding the necessity for a clearcut solution on the issue of Greece’s debt and all sides agreed to continue working ahead of the June 15 Eurogroup, the announcement said.

