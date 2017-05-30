Tsipras Calls Merkel, Macron Asking for Clearcut Solution on Greece’s Debt

ATHENS (ANA) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held talks on the telephone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, followed by a phone conversation with European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday, the premier’s office announced.

The prime minister relayed the Greek side’s positions regarding the necessity for a clearcut solution on the issue of Greece’s debt and all sides agreed to continue working ahead of the June 15 Eurogroup, the announcement said.