A Greek Has Created One of the Most Successful Wine Importing Companies in Sweden (Video)

Takis Soldatos, the Greek, lives in Sweden and has created one of Sweden’s most successful wine importing companies, Oenoforos, with over $100 million in sales at the monopoly, according to the Forbes.

An Italian, Mario Calzolari, a wine consultant based in Tuscany and a German, Gerd Sepp, a winemaker based in the UK harvest grapes in Tuscany, put them in a chilled container truck and transport them to Oenoforos’ winery in Simrishamn in southern Sweden and make wine there.

The grapes are syrah since Takis Soldatos doesn’t want to make any ordinary Tuscan wine, and also because the vineyard they found close to Cortona, had some very good syrah vines. “I chose this vineyard”, Takis says to Forbes, “because syrah is not so typical for Tuscany. I don’t want to make a Tuscan style wine. I just need healthy organic grapes.”

Oenoforos is one of the leading wine importers in Sweden, and was established in 1989. Our business idea is to offer wines at good value, regardless of the price category. We supply both the Swedish retailing monopoly Systembolaget and the on trade market with quality wines from all over the world, according to Oenoforos’ website.

