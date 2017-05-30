The Biggest Thermal Spa in the Balkans is Located in Chalkidiki

THESSALONIKI (ANA) – It is the largest spa with thermal water in the Balkans and it is located in Chalkidiki. Can it be a strong card for attracting tourists beyond the summer season? “This is our goal,” entrepreneur Andreas Ragatis, one of the three owners of “Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort”, said speaking to ANA. “We have to move away from the sun and sea model and establish Chalkidiki as a tourist destination for the whole year. Each region must exploit all of the special features it has,” he noted.

The five-star hotel celebrated its first birthday a few days ago. It is located in Kanistros area on the first leg of Chalkidiki. When it was built in 2014, the owners had not imagined it would fall on a treasure: a hot natural source of iodized water rather than sulfur, as originally assumed, similar to that of the baths of Aghia Paraskevi, is within walking distance. Seeking to find where they came from, they saw that it was connected to Mount Olympus.

“We have created a spa area of 3,000 sq.m. where everyone can enjoy the beneficial effects of the thermal baths combined with the services and facilities of the hotel,” said Mr Ragatis.

In addition to this, energy savings can be added as, as he explains, the hotel’s geothermal system ensures an average temperature of 17 degrees Celsius in rooms. “We estimate that in the seven months of operation – from the end of March to the end of October – the economic benefit resulting from the energy savings reaches 30%, a fact that encourages us to operate the hotel for several months and why not, all year round” Ragatis said.

The source of “Myrthia Thermal Spa”, known as Canister Water, is recognized by the National Commission for the Protection of Water Resources as a hot natural source. Canister Water reaches the surface at a temperature of about 32° C passing through primitive rocks at a depth of 270 meters. Its metallic composition is formed during its course while its temperature decreases at the end of the upward movement due to its mixing with cooler surface waters.

Ragatis said that the hotel’s performance is encouraging. In August 2016 occupancy rate reached 95%. Tourists came from Russia, England, Germany, Greece and the Balkans. The tourist resort grows on an area of 330 acres, while the hotel is built amphitheatrically overlooking the gulf of Toroneos and Sithonia.

It has 300 rooms of which 48 with private pool.

This is an investment of 92 million euros, while the next goal is the project to build a settlement on an area of about 220 acres, according to Mr. Ragatis. He noted that the number of staff reaches 380.

One of the advantages of the tourist resort is the marina which can welcome 81 yachts up to 40 meters long, all year round.