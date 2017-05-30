Funeral Service for Constantine Mitsotakis to Be Held on May 31

ATHENS (ANA) – The funeral service for former Greek prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, who passed away in the early hours of Monday morning, will be held on May 31 (Wednesday) at 15:00 at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, with the honours reserved for a serving prime minister, New Democracy (ND) said in a press release on Monday evening.

His body will lie in state at the Cathedral on the same day, from 07:00 until 13:30. The actual funeral will be held on June 1, at the cemetery of Argoulide in Chania, after a service at the church of Aghia Magdalene at 15:00.

ND said it has opened a book of condolences at the party’s headquarters in Moschato.

The party also said that it was the late prime minister’s wish, instead of funeral wreaths, to make any donations to the following environmental NGOs for the reforestation of the Lefka Ori (White Mountains) in Crete:

-Society for the Environment and Cultural Heritage

ALPHA BANK

IBAN – GR6901401770177002002000045

SWIFT – CRBAGRAAXXX

– Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature

ALPHA BANK

GR 6301401200120002002011

-WWF Greece

National Bank: 104/480440-64 – IBAN: GR55 0110 1040 0000 10448044064 – SWIFT: ETHNGRAA

All scheduled ND events are cancelled until June 4.