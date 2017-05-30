Eye’s Walk Digital Festival to Be Held on Syros on July 27-29

SYROS, Greece (ANA) – Eye’s Walk Digital Festival will be held in Ermoupolis, Syros island, on July 27-29.

It is an innovative festival that connects the unique architectural legacy of Syros with public space and the community of the island, through the most modern art, video installation art.

The light, movement and colors of video installation art on old, historical buildings of the city trigger the senses unexpectedly and truly awaken the spectator/

Ermoupolis is “home” for so many people from various backgrounds (religious, social, national).