US Ambassador Marks Passing of “Great Statesman” Constantine Mitsotakis

TNH Staff

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt. Photo: Eurokinissi/Giorgos Kontarinis

ATHENS (ANA) – U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt marked the passing of former prime minister and Honorary President of New Democracy (ND) Constantine Mitsotakis on Monday, describing him as a “great statesman” and a politician who improved U.S.-Greek relations.

“Another great statesman has passed away this weekend. My thoughts and condolences to the Mitsotakis family,” he tweeted.

Pyatt also posted a picture showing Mitsotakis and former U.S. President George H.W.Bush attending an event at NATO’s base in Souda Bay, in 1991, commenting that the photo “reminds us of the partnership between PM Mitsotakis & President Bush.” He also noted Mitsotakis was the first prime minister in 27 years to visit the White House.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.