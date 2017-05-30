US Ambassador Marks Passing of “Great Statesman” Constantine Mitsotakis

ATHENS (ANA) – U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt marked the passing of former prime minister and Honorary President of New Democracy (ND) Constantine Mitsotakis on Monday, describing him as a “great statesman” and a politician who improved U.S.-Greek relations.

“Another great statesman has passed away this weekend. My thoughts and condolences to the Mitsotakis family,” he tweeted.

Pyatt also posted a picture showing Mitsotakis and former U.S. President George H.W.Bush attending an event at NATO’s base in Souda Bay, in 1991, commenting that the photo “reminds us of the partnership between PM Mitsotakis & President Bush.” He also noted Mitsotakis was the first prime minister in 27 years to visit the White House.

"The pro-American Greek leader improved relations with the US in 1990 by becoming first prime minister in 27 years to visit the White House" https://t.co/8SlbjyNSyD — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbGreece) May 29, 2017

Still proudly displayed @NSA_SoudaBay this photo reminds us of the partnership between PM Mitsotakis & President Bush pic.twitter.com/dffsjqxArI — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbGreece) May 29, 2017