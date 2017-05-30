Survey Says! Tsipras, SYRIZA-led Coalition Toughest Yet on Greeks

ATHENS – In a complete turnaround from its two 2015 election victories to rise to power, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is viewed by Greeks as the most brutal of any regime in imposing austerity measures he swore to reverse.

Tsipras – who brought on board the far-right, marginal, jingoistic, pro-austerity Independent Greeks (ANEL) to form a government with a scant three-seat majority in Parliament, swept aside the former coalition led by the New Democracy Conservatives who have now taken a big lead in him in surveys after he reneged on his promises.

That includes new pension cuts in 2018 and taxes on low-income families and after he abandoned pledges to help workers, pensioners and the poor and reject demands from the country’s European creditors before giving in to get a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($95.83 billion) from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

Tsipras, who admitted to having “delusions” in believing he could reverse austerity, has been trying to persuade Greeks that he fought a good fight before surrendering by a poll by the University of Macedonia published by SKAI on May 29 showed they don’t believe him and aren’t buying what he’s trying to sell.

Some 40 percent said his government has been the toughest on them, compared to only 17.5 percent for then-Premier and former PASOK Socialist leader George Papandreou, who first sought a bailout while ruling from 2009-11 before resigning.

The coalition led by New Democracy and its then-leader Antonis Samaras from 2012-15 was viewed by 13.5 percent of Greeks as the third hardest on them, more bad news for Tsipras in the face of his failure to get debt relief.

Some 78 percent agree with New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the deal Tsipras signed to bring more austerity after 2018, when the three bailouts end, amounts to a fourth memorandum with the lenders.

And only 18 percent said they think the deal will help the country while the other 82 percent have rejected Tsipras’ arguments and expect their quality of living to fall further under him.

An overwhelming 85.5 percent said they’ve lost hope under SYRIZA while only 9.5 percent believe his policy of reneging has worked to help them and the country without explaining why they accepted more pay and pension cuts without complaining.

Tsipras’ announcement he would offset with countermeasures – if the country hits fiscal target it hasn’t yet – was seen by 79.5 percent to be a public relations stunt to save face and an overall 83.5 percent said they won’t benefit from his actions.

Another 73.5 percent said he badly mishandled long talks with the Troika over the bailout that piled up more debt and trouble without any relief for the government or them while only 19 percent said he’s doing a good job with the lenders.

The poll also gave New Democracy a 32.5-16.5 percent lead over SYRIZA with the far-right Golden Dawn – charged with being a criminal gang – tied for third at 7.5 percent with the KKE Communists.

Then came Democratic Alignment, the former PASOK which fell apart after joining New Democracy in a coalition and supporting austerity and now is at 5.5 percent after winning 44 percent in 2009 when Papandreou was elected.

No other party reached the 3 percent threshold needed to enter Parliament in the next elections, including ANEL, the Union of Centrists or To Potami, who all have seats now.

Some 30 percent said Mitsotakis should be Prime Minister to only 19 percent for Tsipras but 49 percent said they don’t believe in either of them, showing the level of disdain.