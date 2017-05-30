Ex-Premier Papademos’ Wife Says Bomb Was Hidden in CD

ATHENS – A bomb that went off inside the car of former Greek interim Premier Lucas Papademos was hidden in a CD case inside a manila envelope that had first been left outside their home, his wife said as the probe continued into who sent it.

Shanna Ingram-Papademos , who spoke during a morning current affairs program, said the large envelope had first passed through a bomb detection device in Parliament before being hauled to the couple’s home in the upscale district of Paleo Faliro, the Greek capital’s “diplomatic row”, where it remained with other correspondence outside for 24 hours.

She also said her husband, a former Vice-President of one of Greece’s lenders, the European Central Bank, and now Vice-President of the prestigious research-driven Academy of Athens, was “lucky” not to have suffered more than minor injuries because he first held the folder near his face before putting it at his feet.

Earlier reports showed a discrepancy over whether the envelope had been X-rayed and whether it came from his office or house.

One of the two Bank of Greece employees who had been with Papademos when the bomb went off in his car told police that he had collected the envelope from the offices of the Academy of Athens and put it through the X-ray machine of the central bank without seeing anything suspicious.

But police solice sources told the newspaper Kathimerini they were uncertain about that account from the unnamed person who has been part of Papademos’ security detail for several years.

That’s because of an account from former Premier and then-New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras who visited Papademos in the hospital and said he was told that the envelope was sent to Papademos’ home.

Police said there were two suspicious envelopes – one delivered to Papademos’ home and one to the Academy of Athens but it was uncertain which contained the bomb that went off when he opened the envelope, slightly injuring him. It was also said it was inside a book.

A Bank of Greece source told the paper the envelope had gone through an X-ray machine used to scan packages being sent to top officials but other sources contradicted that. Two other people with him were also injured.

Other reports indicated that it was a gunpowder-filled book within the parcel that he was sent, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said, adding that he was not riding in an assigned armor-plated sedan with bullet-proof glass vehicle because it was in for maintenance, leading him to switch to an unprotected car.