Greece Orders Financial Probe of Refugee NGO, Sex Abuse Charges

ATHENS – Greek judicial authorities have ordered an investigation into allegations that staff at a European Union-funded NGO sexually exploited refugees and misused money intended for their welfare.

Immigration Minister Ioannis Mouzalas on May 29 handed Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou a letter from the EU’s top humanitarian aid official outlining the allegations.

The NGO allegedly involved was not publicly named, and no details on the claims were provided.

Dimitriou ordered a preliminary investigation by a financial crimes prosecutor.

The allegations were first made public this month by the EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides.

Stylianides’ office said in a May 16 statement that the commission is taking the allegations “very seriously” and will suspend funding to the NGO pending the investigation.

who said then that, “Although these remain allegations under investigation, the Commission is taking them very seriously. We take a zero tolerance approach to any abuse of the rights and personal integrity of all refugees and migrants as well as to any misuse of funds:

“Our primary concern is the welfare of the potential victims. Accordingly, we shall ensure that immediate support is provided to them,” he said.

Mouzalas said that his attention was drawn to the issue by the NGO itself and that it was his ministry’s jurisdiction to look into the charges.

An EU spokesman said the Commission had already informed the Greek authorities and submitted the case to OLAF, the EU’s anti-fraud office for immediate investigation.

According to a report from Harvard University published earlier this year, unaccompanied child refugees in Greece are being forced to prostitute themselves to pay smugglers to help them reach their desired European destination.

The report, produced by Dr. Vasileia Digidiki and Prof Jacqueline Bhabha at the university’s centre for health and human rights, exposed a “growing epidemic of sexual exploitation and abuse of migrant children in Greece,” it claimed.