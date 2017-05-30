Greece Warns European Creditors Troika: No Debt Deal, No Recovery

ATHENS – Still reeling after a debacle at a Eurozone meeting, Greece’s wobbly coalition government has told its creditors that unless debt relief is given the country won’t recover, putting its ability to repay 326 billion euros ($362.92 billion) in doubt.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, whose popularity plummeted after constantly reneging on anti-austerity promises in surrendering to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM), sold his latest concessions – more pension cuts in 2019 and taxing low-income families – with the promise it would bring a debt cut.

But even discussion of that was rejected at the Eurozone meeting and pushed back until June 15, leaving him scrambling to explain how the bottom fell out of his plan.

Now Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, whose constant predictions of a debt deal have all failed even as he continued to relent to Troika demands said debt relief has to come before Germany – the biggest lender and the toughest taskmaster for austerity – holds elections in September.

But that would put German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the awkward position of trying to explain why she was letting Greece off the hook and putting the onus on her taxpayers and those in the other 17 Eurozone countries to pick up the tab.

Greece’s economy has shrunk 25 percent since the crisis began seven years ago and isn’t on a course to recover for decades and Tsakalotos said the country would be thrown deeper into recession unless the debt is restructured in some form although Tsipras has given up for now trying to get an outright cut of as much as one-third of what it owes.

The government must meet a July payment of 7.5 billion euros ($8.35 billion) – most of it right back to the lenders in interest with virtually no bailout money going to Greek society – and can’t do that without release of more monies for a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($95.74 billion) Tsipras sought and accepted after saying he would do neither.

“It is incumbent on all sides to find a solution,” he said, the British newspaper The Guaridian reported. “There is very little point in entering a (bailout) program if the goal is not to leave the program. And leaving the program should be the responsibility not just of the debt country but the creditor country as well,” he said.

He said Greece did as demanded in accepting more harsh measures to produce a savings of 2 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and said the Troika had not followed up with its pledges to help.

WHERE’S THE BEEF?

“We can’t accept a deal which is not what was on the table,” he said. “What was on the table was if Greece carried outs its reform package then creditors would ensure that there would be a clear runway through clarity for debt,” he said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($267.18 billion) but has stayed out of the third until Greece imposes more austerity and gets debt relief, didn’t go along with a proposed deal put on the table in Brussels that he said fell far short of what was needed.

Tsakalotos was talking to reporters at a quickly-arranged news conference in Athens, rare occurrences as the government prefers to issue press releases and govern behind closed doors with few details about what it’s doing.

Before the Eurozone disaster, Tsipras – who said he would finally wear a tie if he got a deal – boldly predicted it would happen as he’s been continuing to be only upbeat in the face of repeated beatdowns from the Troika.

“The news is so positive we are having difficulty believing it,” he said, adding that the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, had come in to handle the issue before she and her Finance Minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, smacked him down.

Gone for now too are hopes that Greece would be allowed back into the ECB’s Quantitative Easing Program – creating new electronic money in order to buy government bonds or other financial assets to stimulate the economy. Tsipras also has sidelined his plan to test a return to the financial markets in July.

Tsakalotos said time was running out. “Our ask is … that everyone keeps their side of the bargain. The position (of creditors) is going to be very difficult to defend. What can they say? That the Greek government did everything but we will send it to the rocks.”

He told the German newspaper Spiegel on May 30 that an agreement including the debt issue will be reached at the following Eurogroup in June although he hasn’t been right yet

“Nobody wants Greece’s default, let alone Wolfgang Schaeuble,” the German Finance Minsiter, Tsakalotos said to the correspondent of Spiegel Online in Athens.

According to Spiegel, “intense negotiations are held in the background. Because once again everything is at stake.”