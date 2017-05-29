Papademos’ Health Improving; Will Be Moved from ICU, Says Hospital

TNH Staff

Former prime minister Lucas Papademos. Photo: Eurokinissi, File

ATHENS (ANA) – Former prime minister Lucas Papademos, who was injured by a letter bomb last week, will be moved from the intensive care unit of Evangelismos hospital to the Enhanced Care Unit on Monday as his health is showing “steady improvement”, the hospital said in a press release.

“The former prime minister Mr. Lucas Papademos remains hemodynamically stable and shows a smooth progression of his wounds. He will be released from the Intensive Care Clinic within the day and be moved to the Enhanced Care Unit,” it said.

