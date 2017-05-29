Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou Won Best Screenplay Award in Cannes

CANNES, France – Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos and and Greek screenwriter Efthimis Filippou won the Best Screenplay Award at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 for “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.”

Lanthimos and Filippou shared the prize at the 70th version of the festival in southern France with the writers of “You Were Never Really Here” by British director Lynne Ramsay.

The Best Screenplay Prize was awarded by Marisa Paredes and Park Chan-wook.

“The Killing of a Sacred Deer” is a thriller starring Kidman and Colin Farrell.

As would be expected from Lanthimos’ previous films (“The Lobster,” ”Dogtooth”), the reaction in Cannes was sharply divided over the Greek filmmaker’s latest. Both cheers and boos followed its screening, though critics largely praised Lanthimos’ allegorical horror.

“The material is brutal in accumulation,” said Lanthimos. “We never dealt with it with seriousness. Nicole likes to say that I told her all the time that this is a comedy, and I believe that.”

Kidman repeatedly spoke about her hunger as an actress, and her desire at this stage of her life to work with young and uncompromising filmmakers.

“I’ve worked a lot. I don’t have to work. I work because it’s my passion. I work because it’s how I express myself,” said Kidman. “I’ve always had that slightly rebel spirit where I don’t want to conform and I want to find a way not to. That’s who I am.”