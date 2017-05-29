On Cherries and Sour Cherry Preserves Vissino Glyko

Cherries in season are a tasty fruit, with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, and a moderate amount of fiber and vitamin C. Sour cherries have a slightly higher vitamin C and vitamin A content than sweet cherries.

Like all red fruits and vegetables, sour cherries contain anthocyanins, a class of antioxidant phytochemical that fights diseases including cancer and heart disease. People have been eating wild cherries since prehistoric times at least, according to the findings of archeologists excavating sites in a variety of regions of the world, but there was no evidence that the trees were cultivated in those regions.

The ancient Greeks did cultivate cherry trees and the word cherry is derived from the Greek word for the tree Kerasos which also lent its name to a city of the Pontus region called Kerasos or Kerasounta, the present-day Giresun in what is now Turkey.

Domestication is thought by scholars to have occurred 2,000-3,000 years ago in Asia Minor. History records that Lucius Licinius Lucullus brought a cultivated cherry tree to Rome from Pontus in 72 BC, according to Plutarch.

Besides eating the cherries fresh, they are often made into preserves or pies, with sour cherries often being preferred for their bright, tart flavor. Candied cherries are often used in fruitcake. Tart cherry juice is also popular for its anti-inflammatory properties and health benefits including helping prevent muscle damage and aiding in sports recovery. The juice may also help reduce inflammation for those suffering from arthritis.

For those suffering from insomnia, sour cherries are a natural source of melatonin which regulates sleep cycles. Due to the high sugar content of cherries, if adding the juice to your diet, be mindful of the extra calories or stick with eating the fresh fruit for the added health benefits of dietary fiber.

Traditional Greek recipes for sour cherry preserves often include equal amounts of fruit and sugar which might be too sweet for modern tastes. The spoon sweet would be served to guests with a cold glass of water. The following recipe uses less sugar to highlight the fresh cherry flavor.

Sour Cherry Preserves Vissino Glyko

1 pound fresh black or red sour cherries

1 cup water

2 cups sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Wash and pit the cherries, reserving pits in a separate bowl, add the water to cover the pits and set aside. Place the cherries and sugar in a large deep pot.

Strain the water from the cherry pits and add the water to the pot. Bring the pot up to a boil over medium high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 30 minutes or until the syrup thickens to about the consistency of honey.

Skim any scum that rises to the top.

Once the syrup reaches the desired consistency, switch off the heat, and stir in the lemon juice. Spoon the sour cherry preserves into washed and sterilized jars.

Allow to cool completely before storing in the refrigerator.

Serve with a cold glass of water as a traditional spoon sweet or serve as a topping for ice cream.