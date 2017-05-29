4th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum

ATHENS (ANA) – Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura sent a message to investors and businessmen operating in sea tourism development to explore the potential for investments in Greece.

Kountoura was addressing the Posidonia Events on Wednesday.

She pointed out that the development of Piraeus port and the upgrading of the country’s airports contribute to the further development of the maritime tourism industry.

Focusing on the government’s strategy for tourism 365 days a year, Kountoura said that maritime tourism is particularly important. Indeed, last year, as she said, cruise visitors amounted to 3.3 million.

With a 16,000 km coastline, and 6,000 islands, 100 of which are accesible, Greece is an attractive cruise destination. Kountoura stressed that the promotion of “marinas” and “home porting” are at the top of the ministry’s agenda.

On his part, Yiannis Retsos, in his first speech as chairman of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), stressed the importance of the security that should be taken into account by companies that want to invest in Greece. He explained that Greece is considered one of the most secure countries, according to surveys carried out at an international level.

Referring to the factors that will influence the tourist developments, he mentioned the conclusion of the programme review and the end of uncertainty. He underlined that the country must return to normality and this should not happen with new measures that will plague the tourism industry. Retsos also called for the modernization of marinas and port infrastructure, as well as for the cooperation of all the involving parties in order to meet the needs of a cruise sector.