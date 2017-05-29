Trump and Obama and the Middle East Puzzle

President Trump’s visit to the Middle East has been warmly welcomed and has set the stage for new possibilities for a degree of peace in the region. Yet, many presidents have taken this journey, and despite the initial prospects of success ultimately failed to make any difference. In the case of Jimmy Carter, for example, relations with Iran contributed to his election defeat.

In 2009, then-President Obama made his historic trip to the Middle East by visiting Istanbul and Cairo. Mr. Obama had been elected a year earlier and was attempting to distance himself and the United States from the Bush Administration. In Cairo, the American president promised a new beginning for the region. Seven years later, Mr. Obama’s Middle East strategy was in tatters and his administration was sending signals that America was pulling out of the region.

Mr. Obama had misjudged the situation in Iraq and in Afghanistan. The United States pulled its troops out of Iraq and in the process, albeit indirectly, created an ideal environment for ISIS to prosper. In Afghanistan, the American troops failed to destroy the insurgency and along with America’s Afghan allies are confronting a Taliban that is constantly renewing itself and remains on the offensive.

In his second term, particularly, Mr. Obama concluded a nuclear weapons treaty with Iran, which likely will not survive and only succeeded in alienating Israel and Saudi Arabia. Mr. Obama may have believed that the Iran treaty would have given him a fig leaf of success in the Middle East.Unfortunately, the failures are too many and too significant to alter his reputation as a blunderer in foreign policy.

The list of failures is long: the Obama Administration’s inability to end the war in Syria, end the Gulf States’covert support of ISIS, as well as contain Saudi Arabia’s war against Yemen. In addition, there is the elimination of Khadafy and the resulting Libyan failed state. Even the U.S. coalition against ISIS has provided only a modicumof success, as without troops on the ground the war against ISIS has dragged on along with the mounting death of civilian. Mr. Obama had promised a new beginning – did anyone suspect that it meant the escalation of war and terrorism? The list only includes the Middle East, however, and if the failures in the rest of the world are counted, U.S. foreign policy under President Obama was a complete disaster.

Finally, with respect to the Middle East, Mr. Obama’s greatest failure was to indicate that America was withdrawing from the region, and thus creating a political and military vacuum. Accordingly, the Russians jumped into this new geopolitical environment, while the Turks, Saudis, and Iranians have attempted to carve out potential spheres of influence. The result has been destalinization. Turkey, for example, is slowly moving away from the Western Alliance and is looking to forge new alliances with Russia and even Iran.

Remarkably, and despite the incredible foreign policy disasters, Mr. Obama left office with the illusion as a successful president. On the other hand, Mr. Trump has faced considerable opposition and bad press almost from the day of his inauguration. A lot of it is of his own making and he is still haunted by possible collusion between his campaign for president and the Russians.

Unlike his predecessor, Mr. Trump has made logical steps toward, if not a solution, an accommodation in the Middle East. In contrast to Mr. Obama, President Trump went directly to the power brokers of the region: Israel and Saudi Arabia. In so doing, he is charting a clear course for American foreign policy, while forging a pragmatic policy toward the Middle East.

First, he is not trying to be friends with everyone – unlike Mr. Obama. President Trump has chosen sides – Saudi Arabia and Israel over Iran and Turkey. Mr. Trump may have hosted President Erdogan of Turkey, but beyond White House hospitality there is not much more for the Turkish leader. Mr. Trump’s foreign policy includes arming the Kurds with heavy weapons, something the Obama regime would not do. Instead, Mr. Obama preferred to have the Kurds fight ISIS on behalf of the United States, but in sandals and with the barest of arms. This will anger Mr. Erdoganbut, refreshingly, President Trump does not care.

In choosing sides,the Trump Administration is indicating that it understands the geopolitics of the region. Not everyone will agree that Saudi Arabia is preferable over Iran and Turkey, but at this time and for the foreseeable future it is impossible to establish peace in the Middle East with all the parties agreeing.

The best that the United States can do is to bring about a balance of power by helping its closest allies to secure spheres of influence. Many will hate the fact that Saudi Arabia, a state that indirectly has funded terrorist groups, and Israel, that has been opposing the creation of a Palestinian State, will be rewarded. The critics and the liberal media will argue that this will not lead to a comprehensive peace in the region, but this is not Mr. Trump’s intention. He is aiming at stability, and stability will do more to diminish terrorism and conflict than the quest for a utopian peace.

There is every possibility that Mr. Trump will achieve success in foreign policy, yet this will not ameliorate his problems at home. Mr. Trump can take three steps that will undermine his critics: release his taxes, stop tweeting, and clean house of anyone who has had inappropriate contact directly or indirectly with the Russian government. President Nixon also had major foreign policy triumphs, but it did not prevent his resignation.

André Gerolymatos is Director of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver.