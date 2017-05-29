Analysis: Tragicomedy and Tragicomics

All that is going on at Hellenic College/Holy Cross School of Theology (HCHC) in Brookline, MA and its president Fr. Christopher Metropulos can only be described as tragicomedy. I also think that those who unanimously voted for him two years ago to become president and today demand his removal should be called tragicomics.

For God’s sake, is this sober behavior for a serious and unique school of its kind as HCHC? How can it be taken seriously as it is situated in the greater Boston area – one of the most prominent academic metropolitan areas in the world?

Before Fr. Metropulos had a chance to warm his chair, a group of members of the Board of Trustees have turned against him, demanding his removal. Some of them in an unbecoming blackmailing tone threaten to resign. They all knew about the koumpari relationship between Metropoulos and Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Tomas Lelon, who was also chair of the Presidential Search Committee that unanimously selected him from a field of 41 candidates; Lelon baptized Metropulos’ daughter. It is hypocritical now to claim the opposite.And so what if they resign? Perhaps HCHC will be absolved, or liberated from their presence.

The issue here lies in the hands of His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America, whose role is dual because he is also HCHC’s Chairman of the Board.

Considering the point to which things have gotten, and before our ecclesial life is infested with gangrene, the archbishop should consider the following proposals, reverently set forth as follows:

Immediately disestablish the four-member committee created to evaluate Fr. Metropulos performance, because it is bearish for Demetrios, Metropulos, and certainly HCHC. I wonder how and why the Archbishop permitted such a committee to be established in the first place. The archbishop should at last begin to make decisions. Regarding the Board, he should replace the existing members, including, of course, Vice Chairman Lelon. After all, it is known what he has done since he was president and over the last 17 years as vice-chairman; let someone else to have an opportunity to contribute. The new Trustees should be dignified people: learned, faithful, widely respected by our community, appreciative of the Hellenic Cultural and Spiritual heritage, and also not just there for the title, but capable of reaching into their pockets and supporting HCHC financially. HCHC cannot drag empty wagons any longer in this aspect too, as it does in many others. It is true that our community, thank God, has thousands of sober, able, educated men and women to serve HCHC and the Archdiocese in general. I am sure the archbishop knows many and he should be able to choose the best. HCHC is in great need of a complete reorganization of its personnel. Not all those secretaries and officials and para-officials are needed, and not all those professors. As a practical example, those professors who teach theological courses at the School of Theology could also teach religious classes at Hellenic College without extra pay. It is unacceptable to spend $12 million annually for only 180 students in both school-Hellenic College and Holy Cross. Where are we going? Archbishop Demetrios knows HCHC better than anybody else since he spent many years teaching in it. I think he should sit down with Fr. Metropulos and do a thorough reorganization and programming. They should give some new directionand vision to the school.

These tragicomedies caused by various tragicomics should come to an end, for the sake of the one and only Greek Orthodox institution of its kind in the wealthiest and most advanced nation in the world.