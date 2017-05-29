Greece Doesn’t Need Economy Lectures from the Likes of Lagarde, Schaeuble

German Finance Minister Wolfgang “Schadenfreude” Schaeuble, who’s really Greece’s Finance Minister too – not Marxist economist Euclid Tsakalotos, who’s his servant – is the real architect of misery for a country that’s been under a more than seven-year siege by its owners, the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism.

But Schaeuble has an able ally in ensuring Greeks will suffer for decades, the IMF’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde, who’s been giving them economic lectures which really don’t count considering she was convicted of negligence over a 400-millioneuro ($417 million) state payout she authorized while serving as France’s Finance Minister in 2008.

So Greece’s fate is really in the hands of two heartless bureaucrats whose only concern is that their agencies and country’s banks get paid back even if it impoverishes people and relegates Greece to being a debt colony for generations.

There are solid arguments why Greece should pay for generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage by successive governments for decades, which led to the need for 326 billion euros ($364.47 billion) in three bailouts.

But that’s mostly on the governments, although Greeks have complicity for being legendary tax cheats who condoned corruption.

And there’s no question the loans should be paid back, even if they can’t be, because otherwise Greek governments would just go on more spending and hiring binges, much of the cause for the country’s financial collapse before the rescue packages propped up the economy.

Yet there’s no need for Schadenfreude to revel in the grief of Greek workers, pensioners and the poor because while he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have been hammering them they’ve let go scot-free the rich, politicians and tax cheats who’ve escaped sacrifice with impunity.

And there’s less need for Lagarde to arrogantly dismiss the heartaches caused by the austerity measures the IMF also insisted up before admitting they hadn’t work – and now wants more of imposed even while knowing they are counterproductive.

Where is the insistence from the Quartet on real reforms that would bring growth to the Greek economy instead of blindly pressing for more and more pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings that hit the same stricken core sector and don’t work?

Why do Schadenfreude and Lagarde and the lenders allow Greek governments to keep hiring “Special Advisers” – especially current Premier and Looney Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras who threw Greeks under the bus when he reneged on anti-austerity promises.

If the lenders can insist on pay and pension cuts, tax hikes and worker firings they can also put a condition that Prime Ministers not be allowed to hire unqualified friends for no-show jobs.

What’s really galling though is the unbridled callousness that Schadenfreude and Lagarde show. This isn’t just math, it’s real life when pensioners have to live on 300 euros ($335.44) a month before taxes and pharmacy bills and little things like food and rent eat into it, something that Lagarde – who receives a tax-free salary of $468,000 a year – knows nothing about.

PAYBACK IS A …. LAGARDE

The convict Lagarde – who took over from another miscreant from France at the IMF, Dominque Strauss-Kahn – once said the plight of Greeks was their own fault and that they’d “had a nice time” but now “it’s payback time” – something she’ll never face since despite being convicted she faced no punishment like that she’s helped heap on poor Greeks.

Taking care of their own, the executive board representing the IMF’s 189 member countries reaffirmed its full confidence in Lagarde’s ability to lead the crisis lender, hours after the verdict was issued by a panel of judges in Paris with no fine or jail term.

“I have been held negligent, but without penalty, without sanction, without registration of the decision,” she said. “I am not satisfied with it, but there’s a point in time when one has to just stop, turn the page and move on and continue to work with those who have put their trust in me,” she said in a transparent mutual back-slapping sweetheart deal.

As Finance Minister, Lagarde – whose mother taught Greek literature – didn’t contest the award to a tycoon since they’re in the same rarified air club of the rich and infamous.

Bruno Bézard, former director of the French Treasury, told The New York Times he was shocked Lagarde hadn’t challenged the panel’s decision: “Given that the amount was so scandalous, even if we had one chance in 1,000 to win, it should have been done.”

She escaped a possible sentence of a year in jail and a $15,600 fine and didn’t lose her law license even as the IMF rewarded her for negligence and let her go on lecturing Greece for negligence.

She’s a minor character in the Greek tragedy compared to Schadenfreude, a one-man Greek chorus sitting in the wings whispering warnings of doom unless people count pennies and live on scraps to ensure German banks profit from loans given incompetent Greek governments.

He’s really just a dry public accountant, a churlish little meanie who once said that, “You can lead a happy life if you recognize that it’s limited and completely unpredictable from one moment to the next.” That’s what he’s brought in Greece but no one’s happy about it.