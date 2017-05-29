After New Tsipras Reneging, New Democracy Gallops to 16.6% Lead

ATHENS – After Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ latest backtracking on anti-austerity promises, the major rival New Democracy has taken a 16.6 percent lead in a survey.

The Conservatives, under Kyriakos Mitsotakis, are benefiting from Tsipras’ constant concessions to the country’s European creditors, the latest coming when he agreed to more pension cuts and taxing low-income families he vowed to protect in order to get release of more monies from an 86-billion euro ($96.02 billion).

Tsipras also promised that would lead to talks of debt relief but once he gave in to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) they rejected it, leaving him twisting in the wind.

The poll was published in the Sunday weekly Proto Thema and conducted by the firm Marc and showed the Conservatives with 32.3 percent to 15.7 percent for SYRIZA, without explaining why those whose pensions were cut and suffered from Tsipras’ reneging were still backing him.

The Communists (KKE) were third at 7.1 percent, tied with the extreme-right Golden Dawn, all of whose lawmakers and dozens of whose party members are on trial on charges of running a criminal gang, which they deny despite 1109 pages of evidence brought by prosecutors.

Fifth was the Democratic Alignment, the former and once-dominant PASOK Socialists followed by the Union of Centrists.

No other party was above the 3 percent threshold needed to enter Parliament in the next elections including Tsipras’ partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who violated their alleged principles to get into power and get leader Panos Kammenos named Defense Minister, which has cost him dearly with voters.

Some 14.5 percent of people were undecided about who to support during a more than seven-year-long economic crisis.