Greece’s Crisis Isn’t Scaring Off Some Bullish Foreign Investors

Every crisis creates and opportunity and foreign investors unafraid of Greece’s deep economic crisis, volatile tax laws, capital controls and political instability are still willing to wade in and take a chance on returns.

As Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras struggles to convince investors to put their money into the country where there are worries about confiscations of bank accounts and where tax hikes have buried workers, pensioners and the poor, there are still those who think they can make a profit.

They include Cineplexx from Austria, which has developed an open-air cinema at the One Salonica Mall in Thessaloniki, The Financial Times’ Kerin Hope wrote in a report for The Financial Times about investors who aren’t reluctant about Greece, if a bit wary.

Christof Papousek, chief financial officer and a partner in Cineplexx, says the investment has worked out well in the low-income neighborhood where they built..“We’re profitable there, we feel in a very comfortable position and we’re ready to expand in the Greek market,” he said.

That kind of confidence is at odds with the underlying feeling for most across a country whose Gross Domestic Product has plunged 25 percent during the crisis and where Tsipras campaigned against foreign investment before reneging on that as he did with anti-austerity pledges he abandoned in surrendering to the country’s international creditors.

But companies that are willing to embrace risk say that after years of shrinking investment and deep wage cuts, Greece offers opportunities rarely found in central and south-east European markets, the report said.

There are contradictory reports about growth prospects but current estimates show that after shrinking it could rise 1.4 percent in 2017 and 2.8 percent in 2018 unless ongoing political uncertainty continues to unravel those hopes.

Prinzhorn Holding, an Austrian recycling and packaging group, also arrived in 2015, buying Viotyk, a Greek family-owned packaging company as part of a regional expansion that included Romania and Turkey.

“We saw the opportunity in Greece and we liked it. It’s a challenging market but by potential I give it a chance of higher growth than any other market [we work in],” Chief Executive Cord Prinzhorn told FT.

Viotyk this month completed an investment in a packaging unit to triple output at its plant near Athens. It will cater for local subsidiaries of multinationals as well as Greek companies that began to focus on exports when domestic consumption slumped in the crisis.“As soon as people export they think of packaging,” Prinzhorn said. “We see healthy demand . . . Our core market is food and beverages and Greece will continue to export olive oil, sesame seeds, honey and wine.”

The largest recent investment by a multinational company is by Philip Morris International, which is spending €300m to transform Papastratos, its Greek subsidiary, from a traditional cigarette manufacturer into a producer of “smokeless” tobacco sticks that are heated in a handheld electronic device.

That will create 400 jobs in a country where unemployment is hovering around 23 percent and still near 50 percent for those under 25.

For now, that’s still a minority view among investors with Tsipras still hoping his party, filled with anti-Capitalist elements, won’t scare off other companies who can bring business and jobs to a country that desperately needs both.