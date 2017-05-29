Biden Talk Will Highlight Concordia Global Affairs Summit in Greece

Former US Vice President will present a keynote address at the annual global affairs forum Concordia Summit in Athens on June 6-7, the first time it will be held in Europe.

Biden is expected to talk about the future of the European Union with the United Kingdom leaving, the refugee crisis, and the rise of populist parties.

Speaking to Kathimerini, Nicholas Logothetis, cofounder of the initiative, described former President Barack Obama’s number two as an “ideal” speaker for the Athens event, among other reasons for his long-standing support to Greece and Cyprus.

“The fact that he is visiting Greece in his first foreign trip as ex-vice president shows that the country is important to him,” Logothetis told the newspaper.

First held in 2011, the Concordia Summit takes place in New York as the United Nations General Assembly opens its session.

Logothetis and cofounder Matthew Swift said they want to develop partnerships between the public and private sectors to tackle global problems such as migration and sustainable development in line with the UN’s 2030 agenda.

Other speakers include Patriarch Bartholomew, former European Commission President and current non-executive chairman at Goldman Sachs International Jose Manuel Barroso and Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent.

Logothetis told the paper that he believes debt-crushed Greece could gain from hosting the event by becoming a drawing card for foreign investors. Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader isn’t having much luck getting them interested after an avalanche of tax hikes, capital controls and political uncertainty.

“We were thinking of organizing something in Greece that could mark our own contribution in dealing with the crisis – and now is the right time,” Logothetis said.

“I know that people tend to focus on the bad news, but we want to turn the spotlight on the positive aspect, because we know that there is a momentum and business opportunity in Greece,” he said.