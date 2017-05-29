Former Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis Remembered as Unifying, Divisive Figure

ATHENS — The death of former Greek Premier Constantine Mitsotakis at 98 on May 29 recalled his life as a Conservative who forged ties with the European Union but whose career was turbulent and included clashes within his party and adversaries.

He headed the New Democracy party now led by his youngest son, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, brother of Dora Bakoyianni, who only a few years ago seemed likely to take the party reins and a shot at being Premier before being supplanted by Antonis Samaras, whose rebellion from Mitsotakis’ 1990-93 reign helped end its tenure.

No cause of death was given for the figure who was also remembered for fierce confrontations with Greece’s liberal and socialist parties as well as early free-market reforms during a 60-year political career.

“Today at 1 a.m. Constantine Mitsotakis departed life, surrounded by those whom he loved and who loved him,” his family said in a statement. His brief three-year term interrupted the dominance of the then-PASOK Socialists of bitter rival Andreas Papandreou, son of another former Premier George Papandreou, with whom Mitsotakis also clashed.

He served in several Cabinet posts, including Finance minister, in liberal governments in 1951-52 and 1963-65. But in 1965, he led a group of dissidents who abandoned George Papandreou’s liberal Center Union government following its clash with King Constantine II over control of the armed forces — a decision for which most liberal critics never forgave Mitsotakis.

The meteoric rise of Andreas Papandreou, George’s son and a U.S.-educated economist who had returned to Greece in the early 1960s, was widely seen as a factor in Mitsotakis’ split with the party, even now referred to in Greece as the “apostasy.”

The resulting political crisis and nearly two years of unstable government in part prompted a group of army Colonels to carry out a coup in 1967.

Mitsotakis was arrested along with other politicians at the start of the seven-year dictatorship, and he later lived in exile in Paris until shortly before the junta collapsed in 1974.

During his three-year tenure, he consolidated Greece’s membership in the EU, known as the European Communities at that time, by securing his country’s accession to the union during the Maastricht Summit in December 1991. As Foreign Minister, he oversaw Greece’s entry into the EU a decade earlier.

As the Cold War was coming to an end, the pro-American Greek leader improved relations with the U.S. in 1990 by becoming his country’s first Prime Minister in 27 years to visit the White House, during George H.W. Bush’s administration, Bloomberg news agency recalled.

Mitsotakis’ economic policies, which included spending cuts for the public sector and state-asset sales, made him unpopular, allowing Andreas Papandreou, who promised to increase salaries and pensions, to return to office in 1993.

Mitsotakis retired from active politics in 2004 but remained honorary chairman of the center-right New Democracy party.

He was credited with starting unpopular financial reforms to loosen state control of the economy, which were quietly continued by later governments, and improving relations with Turkey. But he was also often regarded as a divisive figure in a country struggling to escape its volatile political history.

THE BEGINNINGS

Born in the port of Chania on the southern Greek island of Crete on Oct. 18, 1918, Mitsotakis was the nephew of liberal statesman Eleftherios Venizelos and was first elected to Parliament as a member of that party in 1946.

In 1977, Mitsotakis re-entered Parliament at the head of the small Neoliberal Party and, the following year, joined the governing New Democracy party, serving first as Finance Minister and later as Foreign Minister. He became the party’s leader in 1984 while the conservatives were in opposition.

Mitsotakis was the main adversary of Andreas Papandreou, who founded the Panhellenic Socialist Movement in 1974 rather than head his father’s old party and then defeated the conservatives in a 1981 landslide. Andreas Papandreou’s son, George, became Prime Minister in 2009 as the families battled for power for generations to oversee Greece.

Friends and opponents alike jokingly referred to Mitsotakis in the 1980s as the conservatives’ “anti-Andreas.” Even old-time conservative barons, many of whom thought of Mitsotakis as an interloper and never fully accepted him as one of their own, thought he was the only one who could successfully confront Papandreou, a popular and gifted orator.

Both leaders ran lavish election campaigns that brought hundreds of thousands of supporters to Athens to attend mammoth flag-waving rallies.

Mitsotakis narrowly won elections in 1990 after the Socialists became entangled in a financial scandal and polls in 1989 twice produced a hung Parliament.

FYROM FIGHT

His administration was marked by a dispute with neighboring Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia over the newly-independent country’s name and by large-scale union and student protests against his free market and education reforms.

Samaras wouldn’t go along with the naming of FYROM and the word “Macedonia,” which it was allowed to use has split Greek politics since and the name dispute lingers to this day.

Governing with a one-seat majority in Parliament, Mitsotakis’ government was brought down by a group of conservative dissenters in 1993 led by Samaras – condemning New Democracy to spend the next 11 years in opposition.

Samaras was eventually welcomed back into the party and defeated Dora Bakoyannis in a leadership contest after the conservatives lost the 2009 election. Samaras served as Prime Minister from 2012 to 2015, in coalition with the Socialists that Mitsotakis had battled.

ACTIVE RETIREMENT

After his resignation as party leader, Mitsotakis often made public statements urging governments to take bolder steps in their market reforms, and he led an unsuccessful effort for Greece’s President to be elected directly by the people. He denied he coveted the country’s top job.

Bakoyannis was Mayor of Athens during the 2004 Olympic Games and later was Foreign Minister in 2006-2009 in a New Democracy government. Her husband, Pavlos Bakoyannis, a conservative politician, was shot to death in 1989 by members of the far-left Greek terrorist group November 17.

Besides those two children, Mitsotakis is survived by two other daughters and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His wife, Marika, died in 2012.

EARLY CAREER, LEGACY

“Greece’s last opportunity to step back from the edge of the abyss was squandered when my uncle’s warnings were ignored and his reforms defeated – both by militant foes and weak-kneed allies alike,” Spyridon Mitsotakis, a Cold War scholar and the former Prime Minister’s nephew, wrote in a 2011 article.

While fighting the German occupation of Crete in 1942, he was imprisoned and sentenced to death by the occupation forces twice. After World War II, Mitsotakis was elected as a lawmaker at age 28, in March 1946, becoming the youngest member of Parliament. He was re-elected in every election until the military coup of April 1967.

Mitsotakis served as Finance Minister in the government of George Papandreou — the grandfather of former Prime Minister George A. Papandreou – in 1963 and 1964. Mitsotakis, who was arrested in April 1967 by Greece’s military rulers and left the country in 1968, remained in exile in Paris for six years and returned to Greece in 1973.

He was re-elected as a lawmaker in 1977 and joined Konstantinos Karamanlis’ New Democracy party the following year. Karamanlis appointed him Coordination Minister and put him in charge of negotiations for Greece to join the EU. Mitsotakis became Foreign Minister in 1980 in George Rallis’ government, remaining in the post until 1981.

Mitsotakis was the parliamentary spokesman of New Democracy from October 1981 to August 1984 and was elected its head in September 1984.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)