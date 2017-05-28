Roland Garros’ Oldest Man Prevailed Over Greek Teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas

PARIS (AP) – The oldest man in the singles draw at the French Open has prevailed over one of the youngest.

The 38-year-old Ivo Karlovic, who is also known for his big serve and 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) stature, advanced to the second round with a 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-4 win over teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“I did not know anything about him, so was trying to look around a little bit on the Internet,” Karlovic said. “I did not really know what to expect and he can hit really hard with his forehand and backhand. But I did not really give him chances to hit a lot.”

Tsitsipas, who will turn 19 in August, played for the first time in the main draw after coming through qualifying. The Greek’s inexperience sometimes showed against Karlovic, hitting a double fault to lose the opening set and another one on match point.

“I’m a nice guy, I don’t want to give lessons to younger guys,” Karlovic said when asked about his 20-year age difference with Tsitsipas. “He is a little bit unexperienced but he’ll have a very good career.”

The youngest male player in Paris this year is 18-year-old Alex De Minaur.