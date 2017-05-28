Roland Garros’ Oldest Man Prevailed Over Greek Teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Croatia's Ivo Karlovic during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, May 28, 2017 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) – The oldest man in the singles draw at the French Open has prevailed over one of the youngest.

The 38-year-old Ivo Karlovic, who is also known for his big serve and 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) stature, advanced to the second round with a 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-4 win over teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“I did not know anything about him, so was trying to look around a little bit on the Internet,” Karlovic said. “I did not really know what to expect and he can hit really hard with his forehand and backhand. But I did not really give him chances to hit a lot.”

Tsitsipas, who will turn 19 in August, played for the first time in the main draw after coming through qualifying. The Greek’s inexperience sometimes showed against Karlovic, hitting a double fault to lose the opening set and another one on match point.

“I’m a nice guy, I don’t want to give lessons to younger guys,” Karlovic said when asked about his 20-year age difference with Tsitsipas. “He is a little bit unexperienced but he’ll have a very good career.”

The youngest male player in Paris this year is 18-year-old Alex De Minaur.

Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic, left, and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas walk back to their seat during a break during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, May 28, 2017 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

