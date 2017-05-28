Bomb Targeting Milan Rating Agency in March Stopped in Athens, Police Say

ATHENS (ANA) – The Greek counter-terrorism service in Athens was responsible for the interception of a parcel bomb reported in the Sunday issue of the Italian newspaper “Corriere della Sera”, according to sources in the Greek police force.

The package addressed to a Milan-based rating agency was one of eight intercepted by Greek authorities at the Hellenic Post (ELTA) sorting centre in Kryoneri, the source said. The eight parcel-bombs were found after two identical booby-trapped parcels were sent to the German finance ministry and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) office in Paris. All eight packages were neutralised by Greek authorities, the source added, and the specific package never left Greece for Italy, though Italian authorities had been informed.

According to the newspaper, a parcel-bomb addressed to the rating agency had been intercepted and neutralised in March, while the news was leaked now because Italian counter-terrorism forces had decided to reopen the “Conspiracy of Cells of Fire” case and “its continued connections with Italy.”

The terror group’s past proclamations have repeated referred to the Italian terror group Fai and expressed support for Italian members of Fai convicted by Italian authorities.

The newspaper also referred to the possibility that more such packages will be sent in June.