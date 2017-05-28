Trump Considers Dispatching Priebus to Serve as Ambassador to Greece: Washington Post

WASHINGTON — His whirlwind foreign trip complete, President Donald Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and mushrooming inquiries into allegations that Russia meddled in the U.S. election and had improper dealings with his campaign and associates.

Trump returned to Washington late Saturday after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe, his first trip abroad as president.

President Trump and his advisers, seeking to contain the escalating Russia crisis that threatens to consume his presidency, are considering a retooling of his senior staff, The Washington Post reports: “As Trump has participated in meetings with world leaders in recent days, senior aides — including Bannon, Kushner and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus — have met in the White House to discuss a potential reshuffle.”

During a lunch Friday, Kushner and Priebus talked about how Trump’s foreign trip had gone and began outlining what is coming up in the weeks ahead, WP says.

“Underscoring the uncertainty of what lies ahead, some Trump associates said there have been conversations about dispatching Priebus to serve as ambassador to Greece — his mother is of Greek descent — as a face-saving way to remove him from the White House. A White House spokeswoman strongly denied that possibility Saturday.”

In early April, CNN has reported that the future of top White House staffers, Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, was uncertain, as President Donald Trump is increasingly sending signals he is considering a major shakeup of his leading advisers.

Associated Press has also at the time confirmed the speculation about Priebus, who has faced questions about his staying power since he started the job.