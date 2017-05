NEW ORLEANS – This year’s New Orleans Greek Festival on the banks of Bayou St. John will feature a couple of new treats, WGNO reports.

First, look for a new menu item called “meze.” Festival spokeswoman Laila Marcos describes it as a small plate of finger foods– in essence, Greek tapas.

The meze plate will feature tzatziki (a yogurt and cucumber dip), chickpea salad, dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), and pita bread.

